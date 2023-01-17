A Corby Glen tearoom is staying open despite the building being put up for sale.

The March Hare Bakery and Tea Rooms in Market Place, Corby Glen, remains open and owner Amy Roberts is asking people to "support their local tea room."

She added: "We are a lovely little tea room in the heart of Corby Glen.

Owner of The March Hare Bakery and Tearooms, Amy Roberts. (61894336)

"The building is up for sale but the tea room is still running with its fantastic stuff and it would be great for people to support their local tea room."

Amy first established the tearooms in 2018 and went on to launch the Mad Hatter's B&B in 2020.

In January 2021, the tearooms was awarded the Customer Care Award at the Stamford Mercury Business Awards.

The property has been listed as for sale on Prime Location, priced at £440,000.

It is described as a "large character property in village location."

It includes the ground floor coffee shop alongside a courtyard garden, and a first floor flat with three bedrooms and two reception rooms, which is used as the B&B.