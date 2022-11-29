Buildings and landmarks in the area have been named on a list detailing historic sites that are at risk of being lost.

Historic England has published its Heritage at Risk Register for 2022, giving an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Over the past year, 175 historic buildings and sites have been added to the register because of their deteriorating condition and 233 sites have been saved and their futures secured.

The Angel and Royal. (44239248)

In South Kesteven, there are no new additions or removals, and all listed sites have remained at the same priority level as last year.

The conservation area of Grantham itself remains on the list, and is described to be in "very bad" condition but is "improving".

Also on the list is the Angel and Royal Hotel in High Street, Grantham, which dates back to 1213 and is one of the longest continually running businesses in the world.

Harlaxton Manor.

The register said that much of the hotel's ornately decorated stone frontage has "suffered severe erosion, and many of the corniced figures are now unrecognisable or missing", but adds that the building is otherwise in "good condition".

Dean Harrison, owner of the Angel and Royal Hotel, said: "[The hotel]'s preservation is not only vitally important to Grantham but to the country also.

"Although I have completely refurbished the hotel inside, the façade is in dire need of restoration and I have been in discussions with Jon Hinde (head of economic development at InvestSK) over the last year or so as there may be partial funding to have a survey and then work carried out to restore it to its former glory.

"This has not been formally agreed yet, but I am very hopeful and grateful that Jon Hinde is interested in continuing to explore the support InvestSK may be able to give in the near future.

"The Angel and Royal is on the Historic England heritage at risk register due to the erosion of the façade and this has clearly been caused by not just its age but also its position just a few feet away from the main road through Grantham.

"I am very keen to see it restored during my ownership as the building itself is so important to the town and I do feel that, although I own the building, I have a certain responsibility to look after it due to its history and hand it over eventually in as good a state as possible."

Harlaxton Manor - which is part of University of Evansville in America - is also named on the list, as well as other heritage sites that sit in the grounds.

These include the ornamental steps which sit to the south west of the manor, a lake bridge, and an attached railway tunnel.

The manor's condition is described as "generally satisfactory but with significant localised problems", while the tunnel, steps and bridge are in "poor" condition, according to the register.

The seats, balustrades and terraces to east of Stoke Rochford Hall are also on the register and designated as a top priority.

In Claypole, St Peter's Church is listed, also as a top priority, after lead was stolen from its roof several years ago.

Similarly, St Mary's Church in North Witham was included on the register, falling foul to lead theft in 2019 and is suffering from water ingress due to the failing of the temporary roof cover.

Skillington's St James' Church was repaired following a heritage crime, but according to the register, further repairs are required.

St James' Church and St Swithun's Church, in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir and Long Bennington respectively, were also named on the list.

The Bronze Age saltern in Billingborough remained on the list, as well as the five barrows to the north west of Heath Farm in Great Ponton.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "As the threat of climate change grows, the reuse and sensitive upgrading of historic buildings and places becomes ever more important.

"Finding new uses for buildings and sites rescued from the register avoids the high carbon emissions associated with demolishing structures and building new."

Historic England awarded £8.66 million in repair grants to 185 sites on the Heritage at Risk Register in 2021/22.

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, heritage minister, said: "Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register plays a vital role in our ongoing mission to protect and preserve our rich heritage across the country.

"It helps to ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from everything our historic sites and buildings have to offer.

"It is also wonderful to see so many heritage sites removed from the register thanks to the support of local communities - together with Historic England."