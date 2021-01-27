A local fund-raising hero has delivered a collection of toiletries for staff and patients at hospital.

Sarah Hodson, a nurse at Peterborough City Hospital, launched an appeal for a range of wash items after stock ran low due to an increase in patients with Covid-19.

She said: “When caring for Covid patients we have to shower after every shift and the nurses’ skin is really taking a hit. It is also nice to treat the patients with some nice treatments that their relatives are not always allowed to bring into hospital.”

ROb Dixon and Sarah Hodson.(44132748)

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, saw the appeal and jumped straight into action.

He purchased £80 worth of shower gels, deodorants, hand cream, face wipes, lip cream and shampoo, for nursing staff and Covid patients.

He said: “Sarah told me that the items would be going straight to ICU that very night. Thank you again to the many supporters who donate money allowing me to help many people in their time of need.”