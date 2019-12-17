Staff and councillors at South Kesteven District Council have donated hundreds of gifts and essential items to local foodbanks to help support vulnerable people across the district this Christmas.

Collection boxes were stationed at civic offices in Grantham, as well as Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, for staff and councillors to donate goods to their local foodbank.

Items range from Christmas treats such as chocolate and toys, through to important regular requirements such as tinned food, dried goods, toothpaste and toilet paper.

Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury (centre, back) with volunteers receiving the SKDC donation (24417487)

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “All four foodbanks experience an increase in demand in the run-up to Christmas and we wanted to do our bit to help in the face of mounting pressure at a busy time of year.

“I hope that our contribution, along with the other charitable work I know goes on right across our district, will bring some respite and happiness to those for whom Christmas may be a

difficult time.”

Volunteers are now sorting the donations into food parcels for delivery around South Kesteven.

South Kesteven District Council Leader Cllr Kelham Cooke with part of the SKDC foodbank donation (24417482)

“Helping out at Christmas brings normality to people’s lives,” said Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury.

“We try to restore dignity, bring hope and rebuild the local community in what is a ‘community hug’ at the hardest time in a person’s life.”

