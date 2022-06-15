Home   News   Article

Bungalow destroyed by fire in Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:10, 15 June 2022

An unoccupied bungalow was destroyed by fire in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen and Nottinghamshire attended the blaze in Gorse Lane, Grantham, at about 2.30am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said crews used two hosereels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire in the disused building.

Firefighters at 'Stornoway' on Gorse Lane, Grantham, in the early hours of June 14, 2022. Photo: Paul Clark (57329193)
Gorse Lane was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze in the building known as 'Stornoway' which was previously a small holding and a piggery owned by the Wright family.

