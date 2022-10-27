A "three strikes" burglar who admitted stealing an Audi car from a home in Deeping St James was jailed for 20 months after the car was tracked down in Grantham.

Lincoln Crown Court heard intruders took the Audi S3 from an address in Eastgate after the keys were stolen from inside the property.

Siward James-Moore, prosecuting, said the owner discovered a search of cupboards and kitchen units had taken place but only his car keys appeared missing.

Entry appeared to have been gained through patio doors at the property, Mr James-Moore told the court.

A neighbour on a lane behind the property reported noticing a Peugeot 307 car in the area.

Police used AMPR cameras to track the Peugeot car down to a drive in Grantham two days after the Deeping St James burglary.

Mr James-Moore said number plates on the Peugeot had been changed, and George Smith's fingerprint was found on the plates found in the boot.

The stolen Audi S3 was discovered around two miles away in a Grantham car park.

Smith, 25, of Clumber Street, Long Eaton, made no comment during his police interview but later admitted the burglary and theft of the Audi which occurred on 25 September last year.

The court heard Smith had two other burglary convictions which made him liable for a mandatory three year jail sentence under the "three strikes" legislation.

Leanne Summers, mitigating, said Smith pleaded guilty in January and his sentence had been delayed by ongoing proceedings against a second alleged offender.

As a result Smith had lost around five months time spent in prison which would have normally counted against his sentence, Miss Summes told the court.

"During the past year in prison Mr Smith has had time to reflect," Miss Summers added.

"Previously he has been in and out of prison, but he has had enough."

Miss Summers said had spent time working in the prison library and doing courses, and wanted to move back to Derbyshire and pursue a career in traffic management when he is released from custody.

Recorder Simon King agreed to reduce Smith's sentence to reflect the delay in his case.

But the Recorder told Smith: "The reason the courts take domestic burglary so seriously is the distress and disruption it causes to the victims.

"If you don't stop the sentences will only get longer and longer."