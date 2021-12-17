Burglars ate chocolates from an advent calendar before they stole watches and other items from a home near Grantham.

The burglary took place at a property in High Street, Ropsley (incident 326) yesterday (Thursday). It is believed to have happened at some point between 4.50pm and 5.20pm, and the watches are believed to have been stolen.

Police are also investigating two incidents in Osbournby. The first (incident 374) took place at an address in London Road in the village at some point between 4pm and 7pm. Jewellery is believed to have been stolen and a wardrobe door was ripped off its hinges. The second burglary (incident 424) took place in High Street between 6.30pm and 9.40pm. Air rifles and computers were reported as being stolen.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information. (53102116)

Police say they are keeping an open mind with their investigations at this stage, and while they cannot confirm that they are linked, there are similarities they are considering.

Entry was forced to each of the premises, all of which were left in what is described as a “ransacked” state, and a variety of property and cash stolen.

The incidents all occurred at some point between 3pm and 9.40pm yesterday (Thursday, December 16) when the properties were locked and vacant.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help us with our investigations. Anyone who has information about any of these incidents, or can provide CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch with us. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a white SUV parked nearby at any of the properties at the time of the incidents or just before.

"We would like to remind all residents to take extra care in keeping their property secured. There are a few steps you can take, such as ensuring all doors, windows and access gates are locked, leaving lights on if you are out, and investing in CCTV or a Ring doorbell if you are able."

If you can help the police contact them in the following ways:

By email at force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting the relevant incident number with yesterday’s date, 16th December in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant incident number with yesterday’s date, 16th December..

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org