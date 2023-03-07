A gazebo used by a charity to raise money at events has been stolen from the owner's property.

The gazebo and a child's bike were stolen from Nean Asher's property on Sunday in Alford Street, Grantham.

Nean runs Community Books, in Welby Street, a second-hand book shop which raises money for local charities.

Nean Asher (left) in Wyndham Park on the Sunday Funday in 2021. (51187285)

She feels "angry more than anything" about the theft.

She said: "We use the gazebo to attend local events, where we have stalls to raise money for Community Books.

"These stalls can be books, our gift range or a tombola. The gazebo means whatever the weather, we can attend.

"[Also] my daughter was upset her bike had been stolen. She is still learning to ride a bike and I am not able to replace it at the moment.

"Nowhere is safe anymore. The items were locked in my property and someone feels they have the rights to go and help themselves to whatever they wanted, not caring about the damage they cause or the effects it has on the owner."

Community Books plans to attend the Grantham Journal's Children Fund's SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park in May, and also the The Sunday Funday in Dysart Park in July.

If anyone has any information on the burglary, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference 23000138726.