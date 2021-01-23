Burst of song from Grantham musicians raises vital money for environment project

Songs reflecting on the pandemic and lockdown have been raising money to help an environmental project.

Jerry Seaman and Barry Phillips, of the Rotary Club of Grantham, together with friend of Rotary John Tupper, spent many hours during lockdown recording three songs, written by Jerry, in support of the club’s work to protect the environment. The project, in particular, addresses issues associated with climate change.

The trio make up the band Soundburst, who have previously raised funds for the Rotary Foundation, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the recent bush fires in Australia .

Soundburst with, from left, John Tupper, Jerry Seaman and Barry Phillips. (44050072)

They recorded three tracks in Grantham, but they were mixed,mastered and updated professionally in America, where Jerry, principal at the University of Evansville at Harlaxton Manor, had returned while the college was closed.

The lyrics reflect the feelings, emotions and experiences felt during the period of lockdown. The title of the CD is “6 Feet on the Ground”, reflecting the social distancingmeasures which are now the norm.

The songs have been aired on BBC Radio Lincolnshireand the EP almost topped Reverbnation’s regional charts over Christmas . It is currently lying in fourthposition.

6 Ft on the Ground by Soundburst. (44050084)

The CD sells at £5 and the band has raised £800 from sales so far.

The band is hoping to get togetheragain to play in Grantham when circumstances allow.In the meantime work is continuing on writing songs for their new EP.

Barry said: “We have our hands full with the devastating virus and we all know that around the world there will be many, many lives lost. But the problems we are facing with our environment could be far more devastating than we have seen with the virus.”

John Tupper on vocals for the Soundburst EP. (44050090)

The band was due to play a Thank you to the NHS concert in September but it was postponed because of the pandemic, but Barry says they are determined to go ahead with a concert when it is possible.

Songs and videos can be found on the band’s website at www.reverbnation.com/soundburst.

For more details or to buy the CD at £5 from Barry, call him on 07525 808315.