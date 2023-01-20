Residents are experiencing low water pressure as a result of a burst pipe in their area.

A pipe burst on Tuesday (January 17), affecting residents in the LE14 and NG13 area.

This resulted in low water pressure for Barkestone-le-Vale residents.

Severn Trent Water (22126398)

The pipe has now been fixed, but it may take a few days for the water pressure to return to normal.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “We would like to apologise to customers who have experienced low water pressure. This was a result of a burst water main which has now been repaired.

“We’re still moving water around our network and are working hard to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"Typical pressure should return within a couple of days.”