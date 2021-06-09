A burst water main is causing heavy traffic on a Grantham road this afternoon (Wednesday).

Temporary traffic lights have been in place on Springfield Road since this morning while emergency work by Anglian Water is being carried out.

Anglian Water told the Journal that they expect the work to be completed by the end of week.

Traffic delays on Springfield Road, Grantham, as water pipe bursts. (48026502)

A spokesperson added: “Our teams are currently onsite completing the repairs to a burst water main on Springfield Road, Grantham. Two-way lights are currently in operation for the safety of road users and to allow our teams to work.

"We hope to have work completed by the end of the week, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused, and thank local residents and road users for their patience while these emergency repairs takes place.”