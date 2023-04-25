Residents have been left with no water or low water pressure this morning (Tuesday) due to a burst water pipe.

Anglian Water has identified a burst water main in Alma Park Road, Grantham, and have said the problem is estimated to be fixed by 3pm today.

On its website, Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Alma Park Road may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

Map view of the households affected with no water or low water pressure in Alma Park. Photo: Anglian Water

“We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

“Supplies should be restored by 3pm today but we’ll update this message if anything changes.”

It is not known how many households are affected.