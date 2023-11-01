Passengers of Grantham bus services are set to benefit even more as a cap on single bus fares has been extended.

The government has announced it will be extending its £2 single fare cap scheme until December 2024, and Centrebus will be included in this.

The scheme forms part of the government’s Help for Households campaign, saving passengers money during the cost of living crisis.

Centrebus

On its website, a spokesperson for Centrebus said: “Passengers are encouraged to get around for £2 by bus from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024.

“Whether you’re heading to work or popping into town, a single bus journey will cost no more than £2.”