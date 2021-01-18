A bus company says it is doing a "tremendous amount of work" to keep staff and customers safe after a number of its staff tested positive for Covid.

Centrebus in Grantham has confirmed that a "small number" of staff have tested positive for the virus.

A reader contacted the Journal to say that at least seven members of staff had caught the virus while 11 were self-isolating. The numbers have not been confirmed by the company.

Centrebus has confirmed a small number of staff have contracted coronavirus. (27804463)

The reader, who did not wish to be named, said: "Although this does not sound like many cases. However, this is over 10 per cent of the workforce based at Grantham.

"Buses are shared by drivers during a shift and the buses are not being cleaned at all at the time of the drivers changing buses. There is no visible cleaning staff at the bus station.

"Drivers are being forced to come into work and the company is not allowing staff, who are wanting to shield, to be furloughed, they are being forced to work by the bus station managers."

But Centrebus responded to say it is supporting staff and customers by keeping them safe.A spokesman for Centrebus told the Journal: "There is nothing more important to Centrebus than the safety of our staff and customers.However, I can confirm that a small number of our team at Grantham have tested positive for COVID and we wish them a speedy recovery.

"In line with NHS Test and Trace, we are fully supporting any colleagues that have been requested to self-isolate and we will continue to follow all the latest guidance to keep our workspaces and buses COVID secure.

"We have done a tremendous amount of work to keep our employees and customers safe, including installation of hand sanitiser units and protective screens across our fleet, provision of face coverings and COVID PPEto all employees, daily temperature testing of employees and dedicated daily and weekly COVID cleans across our fleet and premises."