Centrebus is daring people to travel on a spooky bus route to raise money for a hospice.

Two free bus journeys will run from Grantham Bus Station at 5.45pm and 7.30pm on Halloween night (Tuesday, October 31) and donations will be collected throughout the day and evening for St Barnabas Hospice.

Stuart Forrester, local depot manager at the Centrebus Grantham depot, said: “Come along and get on board route 1 or just meet the bus at a bus stop near you and pick up your treats.

The timetable for the Halloween bus.

“Donations given by members of the public on the Spooky buses – daytime or evening will be given to the St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham.”

For more information on Centrebus services, call 0116 410 5050.