Britain’s biggest bus operator will become the first bus operator in the country to invest in the national roll-out of new bridge alert technology across its fleet.

Stagecoach, whose Lincoln service stops at Grantham bus station, Wharf Road and Grantham railway station, will strengthen existing measures to prevent bridge strikes and build on Stagecoach’s industry-leading use of the GreenRoad driver safety and fuel efficiency system.

Using a simple traffic-light-like LED system on the dashboard, the GreenRoad system gives drivers instant feedback about their driving manoeuvres, encouraging smoother, safer, more fuel-efficient driving.

Stagecoach has been in discussions with GreenRoad on how to extend the telematics technology to further improve safety around low bridges.

The system will use GPS vehicle location data and mapping services to alert the driver to nearby low bridges. If the technology determines that the bus is heading towards a low bridge, it will sound an in-cab alert, allowing a safe exit route that avoids the bridge. The technology and associated speakers will be installed on Stagecoach buses across the country by summer 2021.