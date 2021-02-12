A bus company says it is working with the fire service to find the cause of a blaze which severely damaged seven buses at its depot in Grantham yesterday.

The fire struck yesterday afternoon at the Centrebus depot in Tollemache Road South, off Spittlegate Level.

Centrebus commercial manager Bijel Mistry told the Journal: "We are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire and investigations are ongoing.

Seven buses caught fire at the Centrebus depot in Grantham. (44382434)

"I can confirm that fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.Our service levels have been unaffected by this, and are continuing to operate as normal."

Fire crews from Grantham, Stamford, Sleaford and Newark attended the incident yesterday at 3.40pm.

Readers' pictures have shown the extent of the fire and the damage it caused at the depot.