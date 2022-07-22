Home   News   Article

Grantham bus service diverted until September due to roadworks

By Katie Green
Published: 10:00, 22 July 2022
 | Updated: 10:18, 22 July 2022

The Stagecoach service 1 bus between Grantham and Lincoln will follow a diversion until September due to roadworks at Fulbeck.

Service 1 will be diverted from Monday, July 25 until Friday, September 2 as a result of roadworks taking place on Cliff Road in the village.

The bus from Lincoln will be diverted from Leadenham crossroads via Sleaford Road, A17, High Dike and Caythorpe Heath Lane before resuming its normal route. The same diversion will be followed on the return journey.

Stagecoach bus (58037429)
There will be no stop in Fulbeck and passengers are advised to use the Caythorpe or Leadenham stops as an alternative.

