The air ambulance has completed its busiest year on record ­— carrying out more than 1,620 missions.

That is over 130 more than the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance responded to during 2021.

A total of 1,003 incidents took place in Lincolnshire, 441 in Nottinghamshire, and the rest in neighbouring counties.

“This year has certainly been busy for the charity as a whole and we anticipate being even busier in 2023, " said Karen Jobling, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance chief executive.

“Registration with the Care Quality Commission means that we are now clinically independent, able to develop our services based on the very specific and critical nature of the on-scene care given by our helicopter emergency medical services team.

“Our crews can now adapt quicker to emergency advances in drugs and treatments which will ultimately benefit the patients we treat.”

Patients were taken to hospitals including Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, Hull Royal Infirmary, Lincoln County Hospital and Sheffield Northern General Hospital.

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance is the only East Midlands operating air ambulance throughout the hours of darkness. It can respond to incidents from 7am to 2am.

A total of 602 missions were carried out during the hours of darkness, more than double the amount undertaken in 2021.

All pilots, doctors and paramedics were trained to use specialist night vision equipment.

Since starting work in September 2019, it has been used to respond to 868 missions.

The crew attended incidents including road traffic incidents, medical emergencies, assaults and self-harm.

Karen said: “There are exciting times ahead for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance as we continue to challenge ourselves to improve and deliver our life-saving service to increasingly more people each year.

“All this is only possible with the support from the communities and organisations in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire as we receive no direct funding from the Government. “Last year we needed £8m to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we know that with increased costs and increased demand this cost will increase in 2023.

“We thank everyone who has supported us over the last twelve months and enabled us to continue to be by the side of patients, day and night.”