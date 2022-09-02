Grantham-based business Paylink Solutions has been shortlisted as a finalist at this year's Women in Credit awards.

Susan Rann, CEO of the Lincolnshire-based digital affordability solutions company, is a finalist for Business Leader of the Year for the second time in recent years after also earning a nomination in 2020.

Jill Sparks, Paylink's payment operations director, has also been nominated for the Transformation of the Year award after leading countless key projects over the past 12 months.

Susan said: "To be recognised by the Women in Credit Awards across two categories is fantastic and a strong reflection of how hard everyone at Paylink works.

"I am also delighted for Jill, who really deserves her nomination. Jill’s an integral part of our team and her work ethic doesn’t go unnoticed by her colleagues.

"We have seen numerous changes over the past year or so, especially with the overhaul of the payment operations department, and we are already seeing the benefits of that thanks to Jill."

The Women in Credit Awards champion the work of incredible women across the entire credit and financial services industry. They empower, connect, support and uncover achievements among inspirational women.

Gender issues are important for a thriving profession and the Women in Credit brand highlights and encourages more debate on these issues.

The awards form a pivotal part of the Woman in Credit brand.

This year’s award ceremony takes place on Wednesday, September 21, in London.

Paylink Solutions and its sister company PayPlan both form part of the Totemic Group, based at Springfield Business Park.