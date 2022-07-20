It is business as usual this morning for fire and rescue services.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue both declared major incidents yesterday in response to the number of fires across both counties.

Now, both services have stood down from major incident status.

Fire. Photo: istock

In a statement on Twitter, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue appealed to communities to "remain vigilant" with conditions expected to remain dry for some time.

It said there were still crews at some incidents but was ready to return to "business as usual".

It reiterated advice around outdoor fires and urged people to avoid campfires and barbecues unless they're on a designated hardstanding area, and to be careful around the disposal of cigarettes and glass.