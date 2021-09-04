An award presented at the Grantham Journal Business Awards has been renamed in memory of a well-respected local retailer.

The Independent Retail Award has been renamed the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award in honour of the jeweller who sadly died a few months ago at the age of 74.

John ran his jewellery shop in Westgate for over 40 years with wife Jenni. The renowned silversmith and Freeman of the City of London will be most fondly remembered across Grantham for the hundreds of precious pieces of jewellery he made, not only for local families but for people all over the world with commissions as far afield as Australia.

John Cussell. (48773724)

John’s daughter Chloe said: “Thank you to everyone including the judges for thinking of honouring John in this way. It is completely unexpected but I agree it is very fitting due to what John did to champion independent retailers in the town, the community as a whole and also being a fantastic independent retailer himself.

“Thanks again for such a fitting tribute. I’m sure John would be very proud.”

This year’s gala dinner will take place in the marquee at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 12, 2021, presented again by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

Grantham Journal Business Awards sponsors (49013525)

Businesses can also get involved as a sponsor. We have a range of sponsorship packages available to suit every

budget.

For sponsors, extensive coverage every week in the Grantham Journal, at www.granthamjournal.co.uk and on social media is significant, while the awards night itself can act as a way to thank staff or as corporate

entertainment, and tickets are available as part of sponsorship packages.

Becoming a sponsor would see you stand among the likes of well-known Grantham firms Oldrids and Downtown, Chattertons, Viking Signs and South Kesteven District Council which are already involved.

Grantham Journal Business Awards (44053544)

To find out about sponsorship opportunities, email sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Or alternatively find out more about the event at our dedicated awards website – www.granthambusinessawards.co.uk

This year’s finalists in each category will be revealed in next Friday's Grantham Journal (September 10).