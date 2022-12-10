The owner of an independent beauty salon which “treats customers as individuals” has said that winning a recent award was the “best birthday gift”.

The John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award was presented to Enhance Beauty, based in Brook Street, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last month.

Lorna Worsley, of Enhance Beauty, said it was an “honour” to win the award.

Grantham Journal Business Awards (60789562)

The award was named after jeweller John Cussell, who sadly died in 2021. The award was renamed prior to last year’s awards event.

To decide on a winner, judges looked at customer service and engagement, products and services, and the ability to adapt to consumer trends and growth plans.

Lorna elaborated on how it felt to win the award, and how the business had adapted and improved in recent years.

Lorna Worsley, who runs Enhance Beauty in Brook Street. (61024157)

How did it feel to win the award as an independent business?

It’s such an honour! We have been established for 18 years this year and winning really was the best birthday gift for Enhance Beauty!

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges?

We excel in delivering excellence in customer service along with the highest quality of beauty services. Hopefully that is what stood out to the judges.

The Enhance Beauty team holding the 2022 business award. (61024132)

We are so passionate about treating all our customers as individuals and welcoming all to Enhance Beauty. We pride ourselves on showcasing the best of truly ‘results driven’ treatments by the most qualified staff.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

Enhance Beauty offers a wide range of beauty ‘results driven’ treatments including the award winning CACI non-surgical face treatment. We are the UK’s largest CACI salon, and we are experts in the latest CACI techniques.

Being able to enhance the way someone feels about how they look is so rewarding. We always offer free consultations so that we can listen to our clients’ needs and recommend the best solution for them.

We also excel in Environ Retinol Facials and peels, cryo oxygen facials, Crystal Clear microdermabrasion - treatments all used by celebrities worldwide!

At this time of year our eyelash extensions and nail treatments are really popular along with clients booking in for some of our most relaxing massage and pampering treatments.

How have you adapted or changed your business in the last few years?

Flexibility and passion has been the key for Enhance Beauty succeeding and growing our business over the past two years.

Our clients’ needs have changed slightly, and we have found that, more than ever, people are choosing to spend their ‘wellness time’ with Enhance Beauty. We have always been known for our anti-ageing treatments, but we have really grown our massage offering and facials, where people can come and relax and just spend bit of time on themselves.

We also offer reflexology and hopi ear candles. We benefit from having a large salon with big treatment rooms where people feel safe and able to relax and switch off.

Clients can request silent treatments too if they prefer not to talk. We have a ‘couples suite’ which has been busier than ever!

Clients can come in with a friend or their partner and relax having facials or massage. We offer plenty of packages where clients can come for the morning or afternoon and just relax being pampered - so good for the mind body and soul!

What are your plans for the coming year(s)?

Despite the past few years being challenging, we have continued to grow our business. We continue to grow CACI synergy treatments in our advanced clinic this year along with micro needling and new cryo oxygen facials.

Excitingly, we also have more guest specialists including Joe Gallagher, offering aesthetics in both our Grantham and Sleaford salons, Thea Pearce, offering microblading and semi-permanent makeup and Sarah Pearson, offering reflexology.

We are thrilled to have them join us.

How have you and your staff/team risen to the challenges of the last few years?

Education and advanced training have been the absolute pinnacle to our team coming through the recent challenges and being ready to delight our clients with new services.

When we reopened after each lockdown, our team came back bigger and better than ever before. I couldn’t have been prouder of our staff and how they took these challenges as a development opportunity and with sheer determination to deliver the best beauty treatments ever!

We even launched retinol peels, Jane Iredale mineral make up and ANP skin care supplements all whilst juggling the lockdown challenges.

We strongly believe that the success to our business has been our experience and the results we can achieve and of course our amazing clients who continue to support and recommend us to their friends.

We are very much looking forward to doing even more to impress our wonderful clients new and existing over the next few years.

To find out more, visit enhancebeautygrantham.com