Finalists in the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards are revealed
Drum roll please, as we announce the finalists in the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards.
Our panel of judges have been busy over the last few days poring over the many applications received, in order to put together a shortlist of three finalists in each of the 11 categories.
Chair of judges Nigel Rivers, of sponsor Pentangle, said: “This is my eighth year of judging involvement with the Grantham Journal Business Awards and I am as excited now as I was when I first got involved.
“Considering how difficult the last couple of years have been for businesses, it is a great testament to Grantham that there is just short of 200 nominations for the various categories.
“The standard of entries has certainly not disappointed this year and has created some great discussions amongst the judges.
“We are really looking forward to announcing the winners at what is shaping up to be an amazing awards evening.
“I am proud to live and work amongst such amazing businesses and people.”
This year will mark our 23rd awards ceremony - recognising the very best businesses from Grantham and the surrounding villages.
The awards will be presented at a prestigious gala dinner in the marquee at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 18.
Here are the 2022 awards finalists:
Apprentice of the Year
- Chloe Hudson - Enhance Beauty
- Declan Parks - Scots Hair Design
- Jake Moore - BGB
Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Duncan and Toplis)
- Belvoir Veterinary Care
- Hayes Theatre
- All Day Play
Best Social Enterprise
- Community Books
- Grantham Poverty Concern
- Inspire+
Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council)
- Absolutely Barkers
- Moy Park Grantham
- Plots and Plans
Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown)
- Able Training Support Ltd
- Four Seasons Future Planning Ltd
- Price & Son Funeral Directors
Businessperson of the Year
- Dean Harrison - Angel & Royal
- Jade Mullin - Jade Mullin Academy
- Rebecca Shepherd - Trax Media Co
Customer Care (Sponsored by BGB)
- Beauty Within
- RISA UK
- Angel & Royal
Employee of the Year
- Charlotte Carratt - WCF Chandlers
- Jake Bilton - Crimson Kings (Midlands) Ltd
- Sian Farmer - WCF Chandlers
Employer of the Year (Sponsored by Funding Round)
- Laundrylils
- Scots Hair Design
- WCF Chandlers
Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Viking Signs)
- BGB
- Moy Park
- Peacock Farm
John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year
- Belvoir Veterinary Care
- Enhance Beauty
- Kays of Grantham
The final business award is the Judges’ Prestige Award. This award is not eligible for entry, instead the recipient will be chosen by the judges and will receive an engraved plaque, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering, to keep until the next business awards in 2023.
- For more on the awards visit www.granthambusinessawards.co.uk
- To find out about sponsorship opportunities, email sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk