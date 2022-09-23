Drum roll please, as we announce the finalists in the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Our panel of judges have been busy over the last few days poring over the many applications received, in order to put together a shortlist of three finalists in each of the 11 categories.

Chair of judges Nigel Rivers, of sponsor Pentangle, said: “This is my eighth year of judging involvement with the Grantham Journal Business Awards and I am as excited now as I was when I first got involved.

“Considering how difficult the last couple of years have been for businesses, it is a great testament to Grantham that there is just short of 200 nominations for the various categories.

“The standard of entries has certainly not disappointed this year and has created some great discussions amongst the judges.

“We are really looking forward to announcing the winners at what is shaping up to be an amazing awards evening.

“I am proud to live and work amongst such amazing businesses and people.”

This year will mark our 23rd awards ceremony - recognising the very best businesses from Grantham and the surrounding villages.

The awards will be presented at a prestigious gala dinner in the marquee at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 18.

Here are the 2022 awards finalists:

Apprentice of the Year

Chloe Hudson - Enhance Beauty

Declan Parks - Scots Hair Design

Jake Moore - BGB

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Duncan and Toplis)

Belvoir Veterinary Care

Hayes Theatre

All Day Play

Best Social Enterprise

Community Books

Grantham Poverty Concern

Inspire+

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council)

Absolutely Barkers

Moy Park Grantham

Plots and Plans

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown)

Able Training Support Ltd

Four Seasons Future Planning Ltd

Price & Son Funeral Directors

Businessperson of the Year

Dean Harrison - Angel & Royal

Jade Mullin - Jade Mullin Academy

Rebecca Shepherd - Trax Media Co

Customer Care (Sponsored by BGB)

Beauty Within

RISA UK

Angel & Royal

Employee of the Year

Charlotte Carratt - WCF Chandlers

Jake Bilton - Crimson Kings (Midlands) Ltd

Sian Farmer - WCF Chandlers

Employer of the Year (Sponsored by Funding Round)

Laundrylils

Scots Hair Design

WCF Chandlers

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Viking Signs)

BGB

Moy Park

Peacock Farm

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year

Belvoir Veterinary Care

Enhance Beauty

Kays of Grantham

The final business award is the Judges’ Prestige Award. This award is not eligible for entry, instead the recipient will be chosen by the judges and will receive an engraved plaque, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering, to keep until the next business awards in 2023.

For more on the awards visit www.granthambusinessawards.co.uk