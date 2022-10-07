We are proud to announce that the Grantham Journal Business Awards will this year be supporting Grantham Foodbank.

Each year we choose a deserving cause or charity to support, and could not be more pleased to be able to give our backing to the foodbank.

The cost of living crisis was a key driver behind the decision. With so many families having to choose whether to keep themselves warm or put food on the table, more and more people in need will be turning to the foodbank.

Grantham Foodbank (5565096)

Guests to the gala dinner – at Arena UK in Allington – will be encouraged to make a donation through envelopes placed on tables, which we will collect at the end of the night.

These kind donations will go a long way to helping families, including children, who otherwise might go hungry.

Grantham Journal Business Awards (53030042)

Brian Hanbury, foodbank co-ordinator, said: “What an honour, out of all the great charities out there to be chosen as recipient of donation of this prestigious event.

“We will be representing 56 volunteers and a large proportion of our community that chooses to help us restore dignity and revive hope by donating over 70 tonnes of food per year to those families sent to us by frontline agencies.”

We announced the shortlisted candidates in all 11 award categories two weeks ago, following a tough week for our panel of judges, who were blown away by the calibre of entries.

Sponsors of the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards (59389365)

This year will mark our 23rd awards ceremony - recognising the very best businesses from Grantham and the surrounding villages.

The awards will be presented at a prestigious gala dinner in the marquee at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 18.

Journal editor Marie Bond said: “The countdown to the event has begun and I’m excited to see everyone gathered to celebrate the best of local business.

“To be able to support such a deserving charity at the same time is just wonderful.

“The Journal has always been a supporter of the foodbank and followed its journey from the very day it launched in Grantham. That it has grown to where it is today is both great and also incredibly sad, as more and more people are forced to ask for help.

“We will always help in any way we can, and I hope putting the charity in the spotlight at our awards will do that.”

Tickets to the popular awards ceremony are on sale and there are still some available.

Not only is the event the perfect way to celebrate local businesses and their success stories, it is also a fantastic networking opportunity.

To buy tickets to the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards, email events manager Sharron Marriott at sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk