We are proud to reveal the winners in the 2020 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it more important than ever before to celebrate businesses in the Grantham area, where teams have put blood, sweat and tears into keeping going in what has been unprecedented difficult times.

Sadly, we have been unable to hold the usual glittering awards night, nor a more low-key presentation event, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Grantham Journal Business Awards (3286651)

Instead, we are today revealing the winners and will publish a 16-page special supplement in Friday's Journal.

Journal editor Marie Bond said: “Congratulations to all of our award winners, and also to the runners-up.

“Special thanks must go to our sponsors (see right) and judges, whose support has made the 2020 Grantham Journal Business Awards possible.”

In the coming days, reporters will be contacting each of the winners to find out their stories and reaction to winning an award.

The special supplement will be featured in Friday's Journal.

The winners are:

Apprentice of the Year – Lucy Jarvis, of Escape Grantham

Best New Start-Up – Price & Son Funeral Directors

Best Social Enterprise – Harrowby United Football Club

Business Innovation – BSS Media Co

Customer Care – Sewing by Sue

Employee of the Year – Sue Healey, of Morrisons Grantham

Employer of the Year – Rocket Railways

Independent Retailer of the Year – MD Jewellers

Manufacturing and Engineering Award – Red Rhino Crushers (UK) Ltd

Businessperson of the Year – Amanda Garrett, of Sewing by Sue

Business of the Year – Inspire+

Judges’ Prestige Award goes to Community Books

Covid Bounce Back Award – Inspire+

The Great Taste Award will be judged at a later date.