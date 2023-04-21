A consultancy business has been recognised in the first King’s Award for Enterprise.

Colsterworth-based Valour Consultancy, a company that provides market intelligence in the global aerospace and maritime markets, won top prize in the category for International Trade.

The company, which also won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2020, is one of just 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with the accolade; the highest official UK award available to British businesses.

David Whelan, Daniel Welch, Craig Foster, Kelly Rayworth, Joshua Flood, John Devlin

“Words can’t express how much it means to us to win the King’s Award for Enterprise,” said Valour’s directors, John Devlin, Joshua Flood, Craig Foster and Daniel Welch in a joint statement.

“None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff and we’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to those customers that have continued to place their trust in us, especially during the pandemic, which has had an incredibly profound impact on the markets we serve.”

Valour’s award was given for outstanding achievement in the category of International Trade after its overseas sales grew by 229.5 per cent in the last three years.

While the consultancy firm is headquartered in Colsterworth, it has offices in London, Wigan and Melbourne.

Valour Consultancy will celebrate the award during a royal reception for King’s Awards’ winners in the summer and host its own celebration later in the year.