Staff at a financial software company are hoping to raise thousands of pounds to split across two charities this year.

Grantham-based Paylink Solutions will raise funds for national mental health charity Mind and tech-based charity Computer Aid throughout the remainder of the year, with their first challenge, a bike-a-thon, taking place in July.

Mind offers advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. Computer Aid provides access and education to technology to create better learning environments across more than 100 countries.

Paylink Solutions will host a bike-a-thon on Thursday, July 14, with all members of staff invited to take part over the five-hour event, which will be held in its office.

Two bikes will be set up and Paylink’s staff will take turns to cycle as far as possible during their stint. There’s also an added competition as spectators can guess how far staff will cycle during the day.

Joe Clarke, head of operations at Paylink Solutions, said: “Mental Health is something which is really important at Paylink. As well as raising vital funds for Mind, we wanted to increase the awareness around mental health in our workplace.

“As we are a fintech company, we also wanted to raise funds for a tech-based charity too. Computer Aid has helped over 14.5 million people worldwide and we share their messaging, as we also believe technology has become a necessity for education as it creates a better learning environment.”

Other fundraising activities have been planned throughout 2022, with leg waxing, a half-marathon and abseiling among the list of events before the year is out.

You can support Paylink by visiting the Mind JustGiving page here or the Computer Aid JustGiving page here.

