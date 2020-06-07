Home   News   Article

Business building up again by the castle

By Graham Newton
Published: 15:00, 07 June 2020

A popular cafe by Belvoir Castle has reopened after its owners closed down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cafe Allez!, which can be found at the entrance to the castle in the main car park, has re-opened to offer a safe and easy takeaway service. The popular coffee shop closed for a number of weeks to support the ‘stay at home’ message.

The cafe's takeaway menu includes coffee, rolls, ice cream and cherry Bakewell.

