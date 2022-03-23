A Grantham business is celebrating reaching its 7th anniversary.

RecruitME, founded by military veterans Chris Buck and Howard Rudder, was launched in 2015 in Grantham to help find recruits for businesses and organisations across the East Midlands.

A few months after being founded, RecruitME became signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant, ensuring that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

So far, the organisation has placed more than 340 veterans in a role and has won eight awards for its work.

RecruitME has been recognised as a SAGE Power 50 business, they are X-Forces Enterprise ambassadors, and during the first year of business won Grantham Target New Business of the Year Award.

RecruitME is also wanting to remind those aged 16-24 and claiming Universal Credit, of the Kickstart Scheme.

Through the scheme, young people can get six month jobs with a local employer, where the jobs are funded by the government to offer opportunities for young people to gain work experience.

RecruitME's social media and marketing executive, Devon, recruitment and resourcing executive, Sophie and recruitment and resourcing assistant, Shannon, all had positive experiences with the Kickstart scheme.

Managing director, Chris Buck, said: "We have enjoyed tremendous success using the Kickstart Scheme and have been delighted to welcome, Devon, Sophie and Shannon into the business, all of whom have had a significant impact.

"As a business we have gone from strength to strength since our 3 additional hires joined us, which is a real testament to them and the talent we have available to us locally.

"I would also like to thank Bishop Grosseteste University and Sonia, the Kickstart Employer Adviser, who have supported us through the whole process."