Well, what a year! For some businesses, possibly their best yet, for others another very difficult 12 months, says Lesley Pashley, chair of Grantham Business Club.

2022 may well be another year of uncertainty, which is why it’s so important for Grantham businesses to support each other. This can take many forms, from buying locally through to recommending other businesses through to offering a friendly ear and free advice.

As a group, Grantham Business Club has been in existence since John Cussell help set it up over 20 years ago. It exists to provide a voice for Grantham businesses (and those in the surrounding areas) and needs the support of local business people and owners.

Lesley Pashley, chair of Grantham Business Club (54027804)

At the beginning of 2022 the committee will be taking some time to review how Grantham Business Club should look and operate going forwards and we aim to come back bigger and better in April with a relaunched Club. So, put 5th April in your diary and come along and support your local business group. Follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn to learn more or email enquiries@granthambusinessclub.co.uk to be added to the mailing list.

In the meantime, the committee, members and myself as Chair wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous 2022.