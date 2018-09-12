Belton House meeting for Grantham Business Club
Grantham Business Club meets next at Belton House on Wednesday September 19.
0Now’s the time to book your place at the next Grantham Business Club meeting on Wednesday A packed agenda includes updates from InvestSK, Gravity Fields, GBC News and presentations from Inspire Plus and Father Stuart Craddock of St Wulfram’s Church.
The event starts at 5:45pm for a 6:15pm start and includes a private tour of the house and boathouse, so no stiletto heels to be worn.
For more details and to book your place please go to Eventbrite.
