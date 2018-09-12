Grantham Business Club meets next at Belton House on Wednesday September 19.

A packed agenda includes updates from InvestSK, Gravity Fields, GBC News and presentations from Inspire Plus and Father Stuart Craddock of St Wulfram's Church.

The event starts at 5:45pm for a 6:15pm start and includes a private tour of the house and boathouse, so no stiletto heels to be worn.

For more details and to book your place please go to Eventbrite.