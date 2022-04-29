Grantham Business Club returned for its annual general meeting last Friday morning at a breakfast meeting at Belton Park Golf Club.

The event saw chairman Lesley Pashley replaced by Shaun Whiting, of Price, Whiting, Hodgson Financial Planning. Shaun thanked Lesley for chairing the club over the past year.

He told the meeting: “It’s been a really, really difficult year for obvious reasons and many people who have been involved in Grantham Business Club for a long time will know that this has been a club that has thrived historically and there have been some fantastic events with great numbers attending.

The business club met for its AGM at Belton Park Golf Club. (56367425)

“I, for one, am not from Grantham. I moved into Grantham to work five years ago, not really knowing anything about the town and my old boss and now business partner Andy Hodgson was instrumental in recommending that I join this club to try and find what’s under the skin of Grantham.

Shaun added: “It’s a fantastic town. I think it’s got loads to offer for small business. There are pockets of small business that are scattered around that are looking to grow and push on. We are all trying our best and I think as a town, it has got so much going for it.”

For details about the club and future meetings go to granthambusinessclub.com

The next meeting is due to take place on May 20.

Meetings include peer-to-peer problem solving sessions and round the table networking.