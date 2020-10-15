Grantham Business Club members are to ‘meet’ for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club will hold a virtual meeting on Friday, October 23, at 10am.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies will be speaking, as well as Councillor Richard Davies, of Lincolnshire County Council. He will be giving an update on the progress of the Grantham bypass build.

Grantham Business Club (3957969)

There will also be the opportunity to network.

Committee member Lesley Pashley said: “The software being used has been successfully trialled at Newark Business Club and is as close to an actual physical meeting as you can get. People can (virtually) sit at tables and move around the room, connecting with other attendees during the networking sessions.”

She added: “It’s the perfect opportunity to reconnect with each other, to network and to show support for each other.”

Attendees must register by going to https://collab.org.uk/grantham-business-club