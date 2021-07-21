The August meeting of the Grantham Business Club will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the new Grantham Bypass, courtesy of Lincolnshire County Council.

Taking place on August 3, the meeting will be a combination of an update on the £102 million Grantham Southern Relief Road scheme, two tours, each of different parts of the bypass, and networking opportunities accompanied by some food and drink, provided by LCC.

The meeting will follow all current Covid regulations to ensure it is Covid-secure.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road. (49221734)

Beginning at 5pm at the Grantham Bypass Construction office just off Spittlegate Level, there will be a short presentation about the detail and scope of the project, followed by two tours; one of the underpass already going under the A1 and the other of the area toward the bridge over the railway line.

The meeting is scheduled to run until 6.45pm.

The GBC thanked Councillor Richard Davies for arranging this unique opportunity.

Places are limited to 50 so please book early. Tickets are £5.00 through Eventbrite and must be bought in advance for catering and COVID safety purposes.

Tickets can be found online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grantham-business-club-august-outdoor-meeting-tickets-163347638183