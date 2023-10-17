An autumn trail around Grantham shops will give people a chance to explore the town’s businesses.

The Grantham Business Club, organisers of the trail, have created a trail of woodland creatures that are hidden in shops across town.

The trail, which takes place from Monday, October 23, until October 27, will begin at Gambit73, on Westgate, and then people must hunt for another 15 creatures around town.

A Google Maps view of Grantham High Street

Ingrid Dean, of Together Bridal and is taking part in the trail, said: “This is a great opportunity for young and old alike to have some fun around town, and to perhaps visit shops they haven’t been to before. Great prizes too!”

The trail is free to enter and entry forms can be downloaded at https://togetherbridal.co.uk/.

All entrants will receive a prize and all full correct entries will go into a prize draw to win pantomime tickets and other prizes.