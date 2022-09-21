A metal fabricators company in Grantham has created a bench in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, which they hope will be placed on St Peter's Hill.

Workers from Roll and Scroll created the bench as a tribute to the Queen, and it was placed in Woolsthorpe Park in Colsterworth until 5pm on the day on the Queen's funeral, on Monday.

Chris Kennedy, bench maker from Roll and Scroll, said: "The bench was made in memory of our Queen Elizabeth II.