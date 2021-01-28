A Grantham family-run business has surprised hospital staff with a selection of ‘tea break’ hampers.

Specialist insurers Mark Bates, based on Londonthorpe Lane, wanted a way to show appreciation for hard-working NHS staff at Grantham Hospital.

Compliance manager Melanie Woodward was behind the kind gesture.

Mark bates hamper deliveries(44068801)

She said: “As a business we decided we wanted to do something to show our appreciation of the local NHS workers and all of their hard work throughout the pandemic. We put together a few hampers so that they could enjoy a well deserved tea break on us.”

Each hamper contained a range of refreshments including boxes of tea bags, jars of coffee, jars of hot chocolate, boxes of biscuits, tins of chocolates, selection boxes and crisps.

Sharon Kidd, patient experience and PALS manager, was delighted with the donation and the thought that had gone into each of the hampers.

She said: “On behalf of the staff at Grantham Hospital and its current satellite sites, I would like to thank Mark Bates Ltd for their really generous donation of the refreshment hampers packs.

“Having a break during very busy shifts makes all the difference to everyone and the biscuits and chocolate make it extra special.”