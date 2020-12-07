A sustainable construction solutions business has donated Christmas trees to primary schools.

Tarmac, a sustainable building materials and construction solutions business with sites in Grantham, Bottesford and Barkston, has provided Christmas trees to seven primary schools, including Langar Primary School and Orston Primary School.

The company's Barnstone Cement Plant team has spread some festive spirit early in the local area by donating Christmas trees to local primary schools.

Pupils from Langar Primary School stand by their Christmas tree (43441799)

At the end of November, production manager Tim Hotchin and HR coordinator Niki Heath travelled around to the seven local primary schools to deliver a Tarmac-sponsored Christmas tree, some tree lights and some sweets.

Tim said: “It was a real pleasure to be able to do something practical and positive for the children and staff at these schools.

“They are all within a few miles of our cement plant, where we have also started to get into the Christmas mood with a tree on our tallest silo and outside the front of the site.”

Pupils from Orston Primary School with their sweets and Christmas tree (43441802)

Nikki Crosby, acting headteacher at Orston Primary, said: “In the current climate, we are working really hard to make Christmas as special as possible for our children and families.

"It has been a very long time since we have been lucky enough to have a real Christmas tree and we are so grateful to Tarmac’s Barnstone Plant team for the beautiful tree and lights that were delivered.

"Seeing the children’s faces on Monday morning was an absolute joy. The sweets for all children in school was an extra special touch and we cannot thank them enough.”

Emily Brown, headteacher of Langar Primary School, said: “What a treat to receive the gift of a Christmas tree from Tarmac! Like all schools, we have been under so much pressure and stress throughout the pandemic and our sole mission has been maintaining a sense of normality for the children.

"The Christmas tree was up in time for our virtual pantomime and the sweets were enjoyed by all following the performance.”

Tim added: “We would like to wish all our neighbours a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and Happy New Year.”