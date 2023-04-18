A business event for local companies to showcase and network is returning to the area.

The Big Business Event 2023 will be held at the Arena UK Show Centre in Allington, after the success of last year's inaugural event.

The Development Partner Network and Queen Bee & Co are confirmed that the event would take place on May 11 from 10am to 4pm.

The Big Business Network 2022. Credit: David Harrison Photography (63617165)

It aims to bring local businesses together. Small to large companies based in the East Midlands are invited to join in and grow their network, collaborate with other businesses and gain inspiration from others.

Organisers say that if you are thinking of growing your existing business, starting a new venture or want to raise awareness of your brand, The Big Business Event is "a must attend event".

With over 70 exhibition spaces up for grabs, there are plenty of opportunities showcase your business.

Organisers Deborah Firmstone and Hannah Thompson at the Big Business Event 2022. Photo: David Harrison Photography (56400626)

In a statement, event organisers Deborah Firmstone and Hannah Thompson said: “Our first event in 2022, was a huge success.

"We’re really excited about hosting our second business showcase event in the area and providing an opportunity to allow any size business to be able to take part and exhibit with our affordable stand prices.

"We’re dedicated and passionate in helping local businesses to grow and take their business to the next level.”

For more information about booking an exhibition space please email: info@thedevelopmentpartnernetwork.com