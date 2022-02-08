A business marketing group is meeting monthly to give local businesses the chance to collaborate.

Launched by Andrew Martin in 2019, Success Networking is a networking group that gives small business owners a chance to meet and share ideas.

The group has monthly meetings at Belton Park Golf Club, which take place in the Brownlow Suite, with the next meeting set for 10am on February 24.

One of the group's in person meetings (54728713)

As the group was launched shortly before Covid, it only had a few in-person meetings before switching to online throughout lockdown.

The group has recently restarted in-person meetings again, and is looking for more local businesses who want to get involved.

Andrew said: "The idea really is to bring local businesses together, give them a voice and the ability to be around other business owners on a collaborative front.

One of the group's in person meetings (54728701)



"I don't really believe in competition, I believe in collaboration, we are all here to work together and build a community."

The meetings usually last around 90 minutes, and gives people a chance to speak about their own business, but there is usually a speaker with some education in networking or business development skills.

In addition to the in person meetings, the group is also continuing with its online meetings which take place .

Group members with their successful buddy bags (54728707)

Last year the group worked with the Buddy Bag Organisation to provide rucksacks for children who have been taken out of domestic abuse situations.

The group are planning on doing more for the organisation again this year.

To find out more about Success Networking and it's meetings, visit https://www.successnetworking.co.uk/