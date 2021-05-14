Grantham-based IT and cyber security managed service provider Datcom, has joined forces with Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, making it their ‘Charity of the Year’.

As a charity, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance receives no direct Government funding and relies solely on public donations to fund their day-to-day operations.

Yet, in order to maintain operations in attending some of the most serious and critical 999 calls in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, the charity must raise £6million per year.

Andrew Townsend, managing director of Datcom. (46940295)

Datcom is a fully managed IT consultancy and has for almost ten years been supporting local businesses. Every year the team nominates an East Midlands charity to support and organises a calendar of activities to raise funds.

According to managing director Andrew Townsend this year supporting the third-sector it is more important then ever.

Andrew said: “The pandemic and knock-on financial impact has left many charities facing additional funding challenges, we want to do our bit to help out on a local level.

“This year we have chosen to support the vital, life-saving work of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. The highly specialist skills of the medics and phenomenal service they provide is really second-to-none, and in an emergency situation any one of us may need their help.”

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has been operational since 1994 and currently attends on average three potentially life-saving missions every single day, at a cost of £3500 per mission.