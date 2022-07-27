A primary school sports day was supported by a meat producing business.

Pupils at Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham were joined by Moy Park at its annual sports day.

Meat producer Moy Park attended the sports day on Friday, July 8, as part of the brand's Food for Good sports day initiative.

Class 3, Year 1 pupils and Class 11, Year 5 pupils (58211265)

The Moy Park brand sponsors school sports days within their communities by providing sports day kits, which contain bibs, cones, medals for each school child and branded t-shirts for the teachers.

Ellie Atter, sports teacher at Isaac Newton Primary School, said: "A special thanks to Moy Park for its generosity in supporting our sports day.

"The kit bag had everything we needed to make this experience so memorable and the pupils just loved receiving their very own medal to take home."

Moy Park, HR Business Partner, Stephen Kerwood, Mr Sheen, Sports Apprentice and Class 3, Year 1 pupils. (58211247)

Class 3, Year 1 pupils (58211368)

Class 3, Year 1 pupils and Moy Park, HR Business Partner, Stephen Kerwood (58211345)

The programme supports 25 schools across Great Britain and Northern Ireland this summer.

Ellen Wright, senior brand marketing manager at Moy Park said: "The Food for Good Sports Day campaign is a great way to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle and support the young people in the communities near our sites.

"We were delighted to travel to Grantham to see the project come to life and be able to give each pupil a medal and see them having so much fun! Sports days are such a brilliant day for everyone and as a brand we’re so proud we can be part of it."