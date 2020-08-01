Grantham business launches free room redecoration giveaway for key workers
Published: 07:00, 01 August 2020
A family home improvements business is offering a free service to one lucky key worker.
Grantham-based Finishing Touches is looking to give back to the community by offering a free redecoration worth in excess of £450 to an NHS staff member or key worker.
Business owners Henry and Jodie Oneill are asking people to nominate an NHS or key worker whom they think deserves this treat and would like to say thank you to them for putting their own life at risk for others during the global Covid-19 pandemic.
