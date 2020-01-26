Business leader says parking is 'absolute nightmare' in Grantham
Published: 17:12, 26 January 2020
The chairman of Grantham Business Club says something needs to be done about parking in the town which he describes as an “absolute nightmare”.
Malcolm Swinburn called for a proper consultation with the business community in Grantham.
He said: “I think a review is absolutely needed. Parking in the town centre is a nightmare, but I do have an issue with the £100,000 cost which seems astronomically high.
