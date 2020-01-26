Home   News   Article

Business leader says parking is 'absolute nightmare' in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:12, 26 January 2020

The chairman of Grantham Business Club says something needs to be done about parking in the town which he describes as an “absolute nightmare”.

Malcolm Swinburn called for a proper consultation with the business community in Grantham.

He said: “I think a review is absolutely needed. Parking in the town centre is a nightmare, but I do have an issue with the £100,000 cost which seems astronomically high.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE