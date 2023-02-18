A Grantham future planning service was rewarded for its outstanding achievements over the last year.

Four Seasons Future Planning, based in Withambrook Park Industrial Estate, was named Business of the Year at the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

To decide the winner, judges considered overall performance, clarity of vision and goals, and the presence of a strong planning and strategy process.

Grantham Journal Business Awards (60789697)

The award was sponsored by Downtown and the company’s Grantham store manager and head of customer experience, Paul Marsh, presented it.

Four Seasons Future Planning was set up in 2019 and offers a wills and trusts service as well as insurance services.

Managing director, Matt Wainwright, said: “The last few years have been an amazing experience – challenging but also unbelievably rewarding – and we look forward to seeing where our company goes in the future.”

The Four Seasons team at the Grantham Journal Business Awards. (62404236)

He went on to discuss the services offered by the business and their importance.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business.

Four Seasons Future Planning are specialists in trusts, estate protection, children’s trusts, lasting power of attorney and probate. Over the last four years, we have helped over 9,000 clients with wills and estate protection and are currently working on a database of 33,000 clients nationally.

When we began our journey in February 2019, it was with a burning desire to offer our clients a personal service with their future in mind. My vision was to see our customer base having a positive experience of no-pressure selling and to know that our clients felt comfortable in the services we offer. Feedback from clients indicates that we are achieving this goal.

Four Seasons Future Planning in Withambrook Park Industrial Estate. (62404233)

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges?

From research, we offer some of the best Estate Protection services in the market, whether clients are looking for a simple basic will or a more complex trust or lasting power of attorney. Our in-depth knowledge, training and experience of estate protection regulations allows Four Seasons to give accurate advice and much-needed support to clients from a wide range of backgrounds.

We look forward to spending time with our clients in order to relieve some of the pressures and worries which many families and individuals have. Indeed, some of our most rewarding experiences have been where we have invested a great deal of time and effort into ensuring that our clients’ interests are protected for the future.

At Four Seasons, we also have a strong commitment to supporting our local community. We have an ongoing relationship with GANF, providing regular work experience for pupils from Ambergate and Sandon Schools. We have also sponsored and donated football shirts and basketball shirts to Ambergate, as well as donating computers during the Covid lockdowns.

How has the business changed since the beginning?

Since 2019, our team has grown to 17 employees including will writers, an administration department and a call centre. Our expanding team has enabled us to work with a number of businesses, groups and societies across the country, providing a free will service to their employees. (NHS England, Scotland and Wales, 17 police forces, the Prison Service, teachers’ unions and numerous hospices to name but a few). We have also been working with a wide range of insurance companies, and mortgage companies, offering their employees and clients the opportunity of the free will service.

How important are the services offered by Four Seasons?

With an ageing population, it is imperative that people put in place legal protection for themselves and their loved ones. We have a legal team who specialise in all matters relating to lasting powers of attorney. The individual needs of our clients are covered by our tailor-made service. We provide the highest level of professional service possible to ensure the proper provisions are put in place for our clients and their families, now and in the future.