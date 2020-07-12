A small business owner has been helping to boost spirits by delivering cake and sweet treats throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Louise (Lou) Payne, of Ascot Drive, Grantham, started The Muffin Top bakery in 2018 providing home-baked cakes and bakes at local sporting events and fairs.

But when all these events were cancelled due to the pandemic, Louise found herself out of work and at a loose end.