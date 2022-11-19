A Grantham business owner has reopened her shop in the "perfect spot" in Grantham.

Hippy Bohobell, owned by Rosa Ansell, reopened on Monday, November 14, in Blue Court, re-locating from the George Shopping Centre.

The location of the store in the shopping centre, which was known as unit 15, was to be removed alongside the centre's escalator as part of plans to remove the glazed roof in the centre to build residential properties.

Rosa Ansell, the owner of Hippy Bohobell. (60705455)

Rosa feels "really pleased" that she can stay in Grantham and believes Blue Court is a "lovely spot" for her shop.

She added: "I think it falls better here and we've had loads of new people as well as the old lot.

"It's just nice and I just feel like it has got a better vibe.

A look into the inside of the new location for Hippy Bohobell. (60705691)

"It has been really good. All the people I expected to come in on Monday (November 14) came like my regulars and it's been a constant stream ever since. It doesn't stop which is great."

The opportunity to get the new shop came about when one of Rosa's regular customers approached her about a unit available at Blue Court.

Rosa was told about many different locations at this time and decided to look at it.

She got in touch with the landlord, explained what she had gone through and acquired the site.

She added: "The landlord said the only thing was there is a café on the end that may be loud at times. But after I looked around the property I came out and all of my customers were at the café.

"They all ran out and put their arms around me and said welcome to the family."

Rosa has been able to extend her range of products as the shop is bigger, and she even has a second floor which sells clothing and soft furnishings.

She concluded: "I would just like to be part of the community. It's a lovely little community down here and I've had both shops to the side of me have come and said hello.

Outside the new location for Hippy Bohobell. (60705891)

"I hope we can settle and stay here as long as we can."