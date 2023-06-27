A business owner has raised £700 for charity after he completed a skydive last week.

Paul Hollingworth, who owns Tiddle Time Dog Walking and Sitting Services with his wife Jo, completed the skydive on Friday (June 23).

He was raising money for Drone to Home, a dedicated dog drone searching charity.

Paul Hollingworth completed the skydive to raise money for Drone to Home.

Paul found the skydive a “memorable experience”.

He said: “I really enjoyed the skydive. The weather was good and the view was breathtaking at free falling 130mph and from 15,000 feet.

“Tiddle Time would like to thank everyone that supported us and sponsored me for the skydive.

“We really appreciate everything that everyone has done.”

Jo said the skydive was “amazing” and Paul did a “very brave thing – for charity”.