A business owner will be doing a skydive in aid of a drone charity that searches for dogs.

Paul Hollingworth, who owns Tiddle Time Dog Walking and Sitting Services with his wife Jo, will be doing the skydive on Friday, June 23, in Honiton, Devon.

They will be raising money for Drone to Home, the first dedicated dog drone charity in the UK.

Paul Hollingworth

Kim said: “Paul has always wanted to skydive and it was bought as a present for him.

“We have had some great support from our clients supporting Paul with his skydive.

“I will be watching from the ground!

They have decided to raise money for Drone to Home because it is a charity “close to our hearts”, added Kim.

Jo Hollingworth (left) and husband Paul, owners of Tiddle Time in Grantham.

She said: “We thought this would be an amazing opportunity to raise money for the charity as they do some amazing work.”

For anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/joanne-hollingworth.

The couple Tiddle Time over three years ago.

Alongside dogs, they also care for cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and many more.